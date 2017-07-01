Bonifacio is not in the lineup for Saturday's afternoon game against the Twins, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Bonifacio is the only typical starter out of the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, with Whit Merrifield sliding into right and Ramon Torres manning second. The outfielder will likely be back in the lineup for the night game.

