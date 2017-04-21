Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Recalled from Triple-A
Bonifacio was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday, MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez reports.
He is expected to be available for Friday's game in Texas, but may be primarily used as a bench bat. Once a top prospect in the lower levels, a lot of the shine has worn off of Bonifacio, but he was off to an excellent start at Triple-A, slashing .304/.385/.587 with three home runs and a 7:6 K:BB in 52 plate appearances. The walk and strikeout rates are extremely encouraging, given how exploitable his swing has looked in recent years. The Royals don't have many good options in right field, so that's where Bonifacio figures to get his chances, but Jorge Soler (oblique) is nearing a rehab assignment, so available playing time could quickly dry up.
