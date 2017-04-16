Royals' Jorge Soler: Could begin rehab assignment later in week

Royals general manager Dayton Moore said Soler (oblique) could begin a rehab assignment later this week, Josh Vernier of 610 AM Sports Radio reports.

There was some thought that Soler might be cleared to play in minor league games as soon as Monday after he was able to take part in batting practice Saturday. However, since the outfielder was still experiencing some tightness with his oblique, the Royals want to give him a couple extra days off. It's not considered a major setback for Soler, who could head to the minors by the weekend if the soreness dissipates. Once he eventually rejoins the Royals, Soler will compete with Paulo Orlando for starting duties in right field.