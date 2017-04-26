Royals' Jorge Soler: Hits second homer with Omaha

Soler (oblique) is 4-for-17 with two home runs, four RBI and a 2:5 BB:K through five rehab games with Triple-A Omaha.

Soler hit his second homer with Omaha on Tuesday, a solo shot in the first inning off Odrisamer Despaigne. Manager Ned Yost did not offer up a possible return date for Soler when asked Tuesday, according to Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star, but it would not be a surprise if the Royals activated Soler this weekend or early next week. Kansas City could use a jolt on offense as they currently rank dead last in the major leagues in runs scored (52).