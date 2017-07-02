Soler went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Saturday's loss to Minnesota.

Soler has gone 4-for-16 with a homer and a double since being recalled from Triple-A Omaha. It's been a disappointing season for the outfielder, and he's really struggled to live up to expectations. His power upside remains unquestioned, and he appears set for semi-consistent at-bats, so he's a potential flier for homer-starved fantasy teams.