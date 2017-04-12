Royals' Jorge Soler: Nearing rehab assignment
Soler (oblique) is expected to take batting practice this weekend, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
An oblique strain forced Soler to the DL to begin the 2017 season, but he's seemingly close to beginning a rehab assignment. Perhaps the Royals will assign Soler to a minor-league affiliate early next week if all goes well this weekend. Soler struggled during spring training (7-for-49 with 18 strikeouts), but he's expected to have an everyday job in right field waiting for him upon activation.
