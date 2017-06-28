Soler was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

Soler initially took on an everyday role in the Kansas City outfield when he was activated from the disabled list in early May, but he could be ticketed for reserve duty this time around with Jorge Bonifacio having since emerged as manager Ned Yost's preferred option in right field. After batting just .164 in his first go-round with the Royals, Soler was able to get on track during his stint in the minors, compiling a .324/.453/.667 slash line across 137 plate appearances at Omaha. He'll need to carry that success over to the majors for an extended period before the Royals and fantasy owners alike can be more bullish about his long-term outlook.