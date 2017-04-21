Royals' Jorge Soler: Scheduled to begin rehab assignment Friday
Soler (oblique) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
It seems that the former Cub prospect is on the verge of returning to the big leagues, although he'll need to prove his worth quickly once he makes his season debut. Jorge Bonifacio was just called up from the minors after a strong start to the season, so the 25-year-old Soler will need to show improvement after batting just .238 as a semi-regular member of Chicago's outfield last season.
