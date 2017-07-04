Soler is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Mariners, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.

Soler had picked up starts in six of the last seven games but failed to do much with the opportunity, collecting five hits (including a home run and two doubles) in 24 at-bats (.208 average). The Royals haven't cut bait with Brandon Moss as their primary designated hitter, so until that happens, Soler may have to settle for a part-time role at either that spot or the corner outfield.