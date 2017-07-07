Royals' Josh Staumont: Demoted to Double-A
Staumont (3-8, 6.28 ERA) was demoted to Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The highly-touted prospect had hopes of making his MLB debut in 2017, but Staumont struggled mightily in his first run at Triple-A. In 16 starts for the Storm Chasers, the 23-year-old surrendered 14 home runs and issued 63 free passes over 76 innings. Staumont remains a quality player for dynasty league owners to stash, but his expected big-league arrival date suffered a major setback this year.
