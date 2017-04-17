Staumont dealt six shutout innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out 12 in Thursday's win for Triple-A Omaha.

Staumont, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs in at a solid 200 pounds, bounced back from a rough first start of the minor-league season when he gave up seven runs in 3.1 innings. The organization's No. 2 prospect can reach triple digits on the radar gun, but proved he can also mix it up in Thursday's stellar performance. Staumont ended his night by striking out Will Middlebrooks, who has spent parts of five seasons in the majors, with three straight curveballs. The 23-year-old right-hander boasts huge strikeout potential and could make his MLB debut as soon as later this season.