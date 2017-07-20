Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Battling high fever

Herrera is battling an illness that manager Ned Yost hopes won't keep the closer sidelined for too long, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports Radio reports.

Yost said the 27-ear-old was unavailable for Tuesday's game due to a 102-degree -fever, and the skipper was unsure if Herrera would be good to go Wednesday. With Kansas City in the midst of a 10-game stretch against divisional foes, Yost won't hesitate to call on Herrera as soon as possible, so owners would be wise to deploy the closer unless something more serious comes to light.