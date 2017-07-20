Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Battling high fever
Herrera is battling an illness that manager Ned Yost hopes won't keep the closer sidelined for too long, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports Radio reports.
Yost said the 27-ear-old was unavailable for Tuesday's game due to a 102-degree -fever, and the skipper was unsure if Herrera would be good to go Wednesday. With Kansas City in the midst of a 10-game stretch against divisional foes, Yost won't hesitate to call on Herrera as soon as possible, so owners would be wise to deploy the closer unless something more serious comes to light.
More News
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Picks up second win Sunday•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Earns 19th save Wednesday•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches 18th save Saturday•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Collects 17th save•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Picks up save against Red Sox•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Nabs two-out save against Angels•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....