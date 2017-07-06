Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Earns 19th save Wednesday

Herrera tossed a scoreless tenth inning and had one strikeout to earn his 19th save of the season in Wednesday's victory over the Mariners.

The 27-year-old features an unflattering 4.50 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 33 strikeouts across 34 innings this season, but has converted 11 straight save opportunities going back to mid-May. In save situations the right-hander has a solid 2.18 ERA and 1.02 WHIP, but has struggled when called upon in lower leverage situations. Herrera has now converted 19 of 21 save opportunities for the season.