Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Earns first win of season
Herrera (1-0) tossed one scoreless inning while striking out one to earn his first victory of the season in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Angels.
Herrera entered a tie ballgame in the top of the ninth inning and saw Alcides Escobar hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the frame to give him the victory. The 27-year-old blew his first save chance of the season and allowed runs in back-to-back performances, but he has bounced back with two scoreless frames with a save and a win since. Herrera's struggles in spring and to start the year shouldn't be much cause for concern. Expect elite peripherals and more save chances as we move forward.
More News
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Blows first save chance of 2017•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Still solidified as closer•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: To make spring debut•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Settles for $5.325 million•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Likely inherits closer role•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Tallies 12th save in Saturday win•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...