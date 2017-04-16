Herrera (1-0) tossed one scoreless inning while striking out one to earn his first victory of the season in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Angels.

Herrera entered a tie ballgame in the top of the ninth inning and saw Alcides Escobar hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the frame to give him the victory. The 27-year-old blew his first save chance of the season and allowed runs in back-to-back performances, but he has bounced back with two scoreless frames with a save and a win since. Herrera's struggles in spring and to start the year shouldn't be much cause for concern. Expect elite peripherals and more save chances as we move forward.