Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Likely available Thursday
Herrera (illness) is likely available out of the bullpen for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Herrera was dealing with a fever prior to Wednesday's game, and immediately blew the save by allowing a first-pitch home run to Mikie Mahtook. Manager Ned Yost stated that the closer was feeling better ahead of Thursday's series finale, but in the event that he's unable to take the mound, Joakim Soria will take over his duties.
