Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches 18th save Saturday
Herrera pitched a scoreless ninth inning on one hit while striking out one to earn his 18th save Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Herrera was protecting a one-run lead and needed 17 pitches to close the door on the Blue Jays. Although his 4.35 ERA is difficult for fantasy owners to handle, the fact that he's converted 18 of 20 save opportunities makes him a strong fantasy option.
More News
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Collects 17th save•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Picks up save against Red Sox•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Nabs two-out save against Angels•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Sliding into funk•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Crushed by Houston in loss•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Earns 13th save Wednesday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...