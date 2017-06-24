Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches 18th save Saturday

Herrera pitched a scoreless ninth inning on one hit while striking out one to earn his 18th save Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Herrera was protecting a one-run lead and needed 17 pitches to close the door on the Blue Jays. Although his 4.35 ERA is difficult for fantasy owners to handle, the fact that he's converted 18 of 20 save opportunities makes him a strong fantasy option.

