Herrera walked one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his third save of the season in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Giants.

After blowing his first save opportunity of the season, Herrera has settled down and converted three straight. His 5.1 K/9 through seven innings is less than half last year's pace, but his fastball remains crisp at an average velocity of 97.2 mph and there's still plenty of time for the 27-year-old to rack up plenty of strikeouts.