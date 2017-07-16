Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Picks up second win Sunday
Herrera (2-2) got the win Sunday against the Rangers with a scoreless top of the ninth inning.
Herrera came into a tie game and delivered a 1-2-3 inning, striking out one in the process. The closer was rewarded for his efforts when Lorenzo Cain hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the frame.
More News
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Earns 19th save Wednesday•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches 18th save Saturday•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Collects 17th save•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Picks up save against Red Sox•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Nabs two-out save against Angels•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Sliding into funk•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...