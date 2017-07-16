Play

Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Picks up second win Sunday

Herrera (2-2) got the win Sunday against the Rangers with a scoreless top of the ninth inning.

Herrera came into a tie game and delivered a 1-2-3 inning, striking out one in the process. The closer was rewarded for his efforts when Lorenzo Cain hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the frame.

