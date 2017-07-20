Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Removed from game after blown save

Herrera was pulled from Wednesday's game against the Tigers after allowing a two-run home run on the first pitch he threw to Mikie Mahtook, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The home run resulted in Herrera's third blown save of the season. It's unclear what, if anything, was wrong with Herrera, but he was dealing with a 102 degree fever Tuesday and his availability for Wednesday was uncertain at game time. At this point, that illness seems like the most likely explanation for his exit, and we'll consider him day-to-day unless we hear otherwise.