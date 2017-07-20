Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Removed from game after one hitter
Herrera allowed a home run to the first batter he faced and was immediately pulled from Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The home run resulted in Herrera's third blown save of the season. It's unclear what, if anything, was wrong with Herrera, but he was dealing with a 102 degree fever Tuesday and his availability for Wednesday was uncertain at game time. At this point, that illness seems like the most likely explanation for his exit, and we'll consider him day-to-day unless we hear otherwise.
