Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Runs out of gas Wednesday

Herrera said he simply ran out of energy during Wednesday's appearance against the Tigers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander gave up a two-run homer en route to his third blown save of the season, and he promptly got the hook from manager Ned Yost. Herrera was battling a 102 degree fever the day before, and he admitted that the heat and humidity got to him. He may need another day to rest up and hydrate, but Herrera figures to be available for this weekend's series against the White Sox.