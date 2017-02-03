Herrera will receive $5.325 million for the 2017 season, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports.

The Royals' closer settled at the midpoint of his asking price and the team's offer in arbitration. Herrera's elite skills will now be accompanied by saves after the team traded Wade Davis to the Cubs this offseason. Assuming he holds the role all season, Herrera has the potential to finish as a top-10 fantasy closer.