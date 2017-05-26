Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Dealing well in Triple-A
McCarthy owns a strong 2.53 ERA and 1.31 WHIP through 16 relief appearances (21.1 innings) with Triple-A Omaha this year.
The 25-year-old has proven worthy of his spot on the 40-man roster. McCarthy was impressive last year in the minors, too, but struggled over 10 games with the big-league club. He competed for a roster spot in spring training, and at his current pace, McCarthy will undoubtedly earn himself a promotion again in 2017.
