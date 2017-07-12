Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Makes 10 first-half appearances
McCarthy managed a 2.57 ERA over 14 innings (10 appearances) in two first-half stints with the Royals.
Entering 2017, the 25-year-old had just 10 big-league games under his belt, yet managed to double that before hitting the All-Star break this year. McCarthy notched 16 saves last season with Double- and Triple-A, but the right-hander's low-90s fastball isn't suited for MLB closer duties. He may develop into a high-leverage reliever, but McCarthy certainly isn't that right now, thus making him an irrelevant fantasy option.
More News
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Makes return trip to majors•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Optioned to minors•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Throws two scoreless innings•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Dealing well in Triple-A•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Transferred to Triple-A•
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...