McCarthy managed a 2.57 ERA over 14 innings (10 appearances) in two first-half stints with the Royals.

Entering 2017, the 25-year-old had just 10 big-league games under his belt, yet managed to double that before hitting the All-Star break this year. McCarthy notched 16 saves last season with Double- and Triple-A, but the right-hander's low-90s fastball isn't suited for MLB closer duties. He may develop into a high-leverage reliever, but McCarthy certainly isn't that right now, thus making him an irrelevant fantasy option.

