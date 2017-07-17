The Royals are pleased with Zimmer's velocity -- he touched 97 mph last time out -- and are considering calling him up for a late-inning role, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

This is quite a shift from the idea that Zimmer was not on the Royals' radar less than a month ago. Despite the apparent positive impression he's made on team management, it's tough to believe that the right-hander is ready for an MLB role considering his awful numbers in 11 games with Triple-A Omaha this season.