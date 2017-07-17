Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Impressing management with fastball
The Royals are pleased with Zimmer's velocity -- he touched 97 mph last time out -- and are considering calling him up for a late-inning role, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
This is quite a shift from the idea that Zimmer was not on the Royals' radar less than a month ago. Despite the apparent positive impression he's made on team management, it's tough to believe that the right-hander is ready for an MLB role considering his awful numbers in 11 games with Triple-A Omaha this season.
More News
-
Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Not on big-league radar•
-
Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Back in action with Triple-A•
-
Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Tossing simulated games in Arizona•
-
Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Nearing return from injury•
-
Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Lands on minor-league DL•
-
Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Leaves game with shoulder soreness•
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...