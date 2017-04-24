Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Lands on minor-league DL
Zimmer was placed on the 7-day DL with shoulder soreness, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Zimmer left his last start after just one inning due to shoulder soreness, and given his injury history, the Royals are taking no chances with him. The move is retroactive to April 21, but it's more than likely that the Royals will take it slow with the activation of the 25-year-old, who has pitched fewer than 100 total innings since 2014 thanks to a variety of injuries. It's unclear for now how long the shoulder ailment will keep him sidelined.
