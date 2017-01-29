Zimmer (shoulder) said Saturday that he is pain-free and throwing well after thoracic outlet syndrome rehab, Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star reports.

The 25-year-old is progressing along schedule after being shut down for the season in July last year. While it is good news that he is throwing without pain, the surgery is a serious shoulder procedure that has proven an issue for other pitchers in the past. Zimmer hasn't pitched more than 65 innings in any season since 2013.

