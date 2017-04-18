Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Will have innings limited in 2017
Zimmer will have his minor-league innings carefully managed this season, and the righty is not expected to join the MLB club this season, Mark Schremmer of The Joplin Globe reports.
Zimmer, the Royals' first-round pick (No. 5 overall) in 2012, has been plagued by injuries that have limited to just 66 games over parts of six minor-league seasons. The organization's No. 6 prospect can sling his heater near triple digits, and by most accounts, has the makings of a front-line starter when healthy. Currently being used as a starter for Triple-A Omaha, Zimmer is not following the same routine for off days as the other minor-league pitchers in an effort to protect his health. While the number is unknown, the Royals are expected to impose an innings limit on the 25-year-old this season.
