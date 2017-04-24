Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Back in action Monday
Cain is back in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Cain, who has been the only consistently productive hitter in the Royals lineup this season, will settle back into the heart of the order following a one-game absence for rest. With Cain back in action, Jorge Bonifacio, who smacked a solo homer Sunday, will shift over from center to right field and move down to the ninth spot in the order.
