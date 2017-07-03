Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Back in Monday's lineup

Cain is back in the lineup Monday against Seattle, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.

Cain sat Sunday for the first time since May 11. His streak of 46 consecutive games played may be over, but Cain and his sharp .286/.359/.449 slash line are back in the heart of the Royals lineup where they belong.

