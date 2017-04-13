Cain went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the A's.

It's his first multi-hit performance of the season, but it's also only the second time in eight games Cain has failed to draw a walk, leaving him with a robust slash line of .308/.486/.346. The 31-year-old is still looking for his first homer of the year, but once the Royals offense as a whole begins to wake up, Cain's spot in the middle of the order should provide him with plenty of run and RBI opportunities.