Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Bangs out three hits Wednesday
Cain went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the A's.
It's his first multi-hit performance of the season, but it's also only the second time in eight games Cain has failed to draw a walk, leaving him with a robust slash line of .308/.486/.346. The 31-year-old is still looking for his first homer of the year, but once the Royals offense as a whole begins to wake up, Cain's spot in the middle of the order should provide him with plenty of run and RBI opportunities.
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Fills stat sheet Thursday against A's•
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Goes hitless in five at-bats Sunday•
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Returns to lineup for final tuneup•
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup•
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Healthy and productive this spring•
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Has resumed hitting•
