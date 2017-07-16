Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Beats Texas with walk-off single

Cain went 1-for-5 with a walk-off RBI single in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Cain struggled for most of this one, but delivered when it counted most by getting the tie-breaking hit off Jason Grilli with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Hopefully that clutch piece of hitting gets the veteran outfielder going, as he has churned out just five hits in the past nine games.