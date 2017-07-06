Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Continues strong run with two-run shot
Cain went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored during Wednesday's win over Seattle.
Cain has posted a .311/.357/.580 slash line with nine homers, 20 RBI and 28 runs through 31 games dating back to the beginning of June. The strong stretch has his fantasy numbers back in line following a slow start, and hitting in the heart of the clicking Kansas City lineup should help Cain continue to tilt the scales across all the traditional rotisserie categories going froward.
