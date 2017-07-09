Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Ejected from Saturday contest

Cain was ejected Saturday for arguing balls and strikes in the seventh inning.

Alex Gordon slid over to center field, with Whit Merrifield going to left field and Ramon Torres coming into the game at second base. Cain was 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored prior to being tossed. He's been swinging a hot bat since the beginning of June, so any time he's deprived of an extra at-bat probably irritates his fantasy owners.