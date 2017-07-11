Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Enters break on 20-20 pace

Cain finished the first half of 2017 hitting .274 with 11 home runs and 15 stolen bases, the sixth-most swipes in the AL.

The 31-year-old is on pace to notch a 20-20 season for the first time in his eight-year career. To the contrary, Cain has struggled unlike ever before against left-handers this season; he's hitting just .193 vs. southpaws despite owning a .295 career average against them. That said, the veteran has offset any difference with career-best plate discipline that's allowed Cain to position himself as a strong outfield option across all formats at the break.