Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Enters break on 20-20 pace
Cain finished the first half of 2017 hitting .274 with 11 home runs and 15 stolen bases, the sixth-most swipes in the AL.
The 31-year-old is on pace to notch a 20-20 season for the first time in his eight-year career. To the contrary, Cain has struggled unlike ever before against left-handers this season; he's hitting just .193 vs. southpaws despite owning a .295 career average against them. That said, the veteran has offset any difference with career-best plate discipline that's allowed Cain to position himself as a strong outfield option across all formats at the break.
More News
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Ejected from Saturday contest•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Continues strong run with two-run shot•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Back in Monday's lineup•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Will sit out Sunday•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Homers twice against Angels•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Enjoys big day against Giants•
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...