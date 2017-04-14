Cain went 2-for-3 with a walk while stuffing the stat sheet with an RBI, one run and a stolen base in Thursday's win over Oakland.

The 31-year-old is off to a blazing start in his eighth MLB campaign. He appears locked in at the plate, amassing a ridiculous 25.7 percent walk rate -- Cain's 10 free passes lead MLB -- and a team-leading .421 BABIP. These types of numbers will surely level out as the sample size grows, but his aggressiveness on the bases can remain consistent. Cain's four steals are tied for second-most in MLB.