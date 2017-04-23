Cain is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

According to Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City, it's a pre-planned day off for Cain, as manager Ned Yost has recognized the importance of keeping the veteran outfielder well rested over the course of the long season. With Cain, who is the midst of a five-game hitting streak, out of the lineup, Jorge Bonifacio will bat third in the order and man center field.