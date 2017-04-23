Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Gets day off Sunday
Cain is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
According to Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City, it's a pre-planned day off for Cain, as manager Ned Yost has recognized the importance of keeping the veteran outfielder well rested over the course of the long season. With Cain, who is the midst of a five-game hitting streak, out of the lineup, Jorge Bonifacio will bat third in the order and man center field.
More News
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Swipes sixth stolen base Thursday•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Fills stat sheet Thursday against A's•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Bangs out three hits Wednesday•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Goes hitless in five at-bats Sunday•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Returns to lineup for final tuneup•
-
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...