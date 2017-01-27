Cain said Friday that his hand is fully healed and that he has already resumed hitting, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The All-Star outfielder suffered a wrist injury in September that ultimately cut his season short. He did not require surgery to repair his wrist and was able to resume swinging a bat within the past month. With that, it appears that Cain's offseason baseball activities have gone without incident, which suggests he'll be ready for the start of spring training.