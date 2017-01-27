Cain said Friday that his hand is fully healed and that he has already resumed hitting, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The All-Star outfielder suffered a wrist injury in September that ultimately cut his season short. He did not require surgery to repair his wrist and was able to resume swinging a bat within the past month. With that, it appears that Cain's offseason baseball activities have gone without incident, which suggests he'll be ready for the start of spring training.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Fantasy Baseball