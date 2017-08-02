Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Heads to bench Wednesday

Cain is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Cain receives a day off after starting the past eight games in the outfield, hitting .343/.361/.543 during that span. In his place, Alex Gordon slides over to center for the series finale.

