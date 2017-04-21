Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Swipes sixth stolen base Thursday
Cain went 1-for-4, walking once and stealing his sixth base of the season, in Thursday's loss to Texas.
The 31-year-old is using his legs to capitalize on an uncharacteristically high 18.5 percent walk rate through 65 plate appearances. He's a perfect 6-for-6 in stolen base attempts, and sits just one swipe shy of Houston's Jose Altuve for the MLB lead. Cain's owners shouldn't get overly excited, though, just yet. The outfielder, who owns a career 6.6 percent walk rate, is sure to see that number level out; and, furthermore, Cain's .439 BABIP is surely unsustainable. At least he's making the most of a team-high .462 OBP in the meantime.
