Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Will sit out Sunday

Cain is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins.

Cain collected three hits while playing in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader, so manager Ned Yost likely just wanted to limit the strain on the outfielder's legs by giving him a day off in the series finale. It will mark Cain's first day out of the lineup since May 11, ending a streak of 46 consecutive starts. Alex Gordon will cover center field in Cain's stead.