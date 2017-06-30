Royals' Luke Farrell: Set to make MLB debut Saturday
Farrell is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Omaha to start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Farrell has pitched well for Triple-A this season, compiling a 3.83 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 82.1 innings of work (14 appearances, 13 starts). He's expected to take the mound for his MLB debut Saturday, but he'll likely head back to Omaha afterwards as there is no room for him in the rotation long term.
