Royals' Luke Farrell: Struggles in spot start Saturday
Farrell (0-1) allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Twins.
Farrell was added to the Royals roster to start game one of a doubleheader to make his big league debut, and he did very little to provide help to the bullpen by failing to finish the third inning. He's not currently expected to make another start for the team in the near future.
