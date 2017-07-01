Farrell was called up by the Royals to serve as the 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader and start the first contest.

Farrell will make his major-league debut during Saturday's afternoon affair following another solid outing last week for Triple-A Omaha. During five June starts, the right-hander has accumulated a 2.03 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and a 36:6 K:BB. Although the 26-year-old will head back down to Omaha following Saturday's games, there could be more opportunities on the horizon if he continues to pitch well in Omaha.