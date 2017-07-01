Royals' Luke Farrell: Will start Game 1 Saturday
Farrell was called up by the Royals to serve as the 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader and start the first contest.
Farrell will make his major-league debut during Saturday's afternoon affair following another solid outing last week for Triple-A Omaha. During five June starts, the right-hander has accumulated a 2.03 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and a 36:6 K:BB. Although the 26-year-old will head back down to Omaha following Saturday's games, there could be more opportunities on the horizon if he continues to pitch well in Omaha.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...