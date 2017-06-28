Royals' Matt Strahm: Chased early in Tuesday's loss
Strahm (2-5) allowed five runs on six hits while striking out four over 3.2 innings in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Tigers.
The young lefty was staked to a three-run lead before he even took the mound in the first inning but Strahm wasn't able to hold onto it, serving up homers to J.D.Martinez and Miguel Cabrera en route to the loss. He'll carry a 5.61 ERA into his next start Sunday at home against the Twins.
