Strahm was diagnosed with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee and will receive a second opinion in the coming days to determine if surgery is necessary, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Until Strahm receives the second opinion, the Royals won't issue an expected timetable for his return, but potential surgery could sideline the young lefty for the remainder of the season. Strahm, who recently converted to a starting role before hitting the 10-day disabled list, has had a disappointing 2017 campaign, submitting a 5.45 ERA and 37:22 K:BB over 34.2 innings.