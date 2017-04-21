Strahm, who was demoted to Triple-A Omaha due to early-season struggles, is eligible to return to the Royals on Friday, and may be recalled after the team's bullpen was taxed during Thursday's 13-inning contest, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Although the southpaw was expected to spend a bit longer refining his game in the minors, the Royals may be forced to take him back prematurely. Left-handers Mike Minor (38 pitches over three innings) and Travis Wood (31 pitches in 1.1 innings) were spent in Thursday's extra-inning affair, and with the bullpen already down to seven pitchers, the need for another arm -- especially a lefty -- seems to be a necessary move.