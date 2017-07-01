Strahm left Saturday's game with left knee inflammation, MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan reports.

Strahm came out of the game in the middle of the inning and will be considered day-to-day moving forward. The 25-year-old has been getting knocked around recently on the mound, but has pitched in 23 games for the Royals this season and provides a normally reliable option for the team out of the bullpen.