Royals' Matt Strahm: Exits with knee injury
Strahm left Saturday's game with left knee inflammation, MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan reports.
Strahm came out of the game in the middle of the inning and will be considered day-to-day moving forward. The 25-year-old has been getting knocked around recently on the mound, but has pitched in 23 games for the Royals this season and provides a normally reliable option for the team out of the bullpen.
