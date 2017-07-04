Manager Ned Yost said Strahm will receive a second opinion on his injured knee Thursday, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Strahm was recently shifted to the 60-day disabled list, and the Royals are hoping Thursday's appointment will help determine the next step in his recovery. The 25-year-old southpaw could return August 30 at the earliest, though he could be sidelined for the rest of the season if the injury requires surgery.

