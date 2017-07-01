Royals' Matt Strahm: Leaves Saturday's contest
Strahm (undisclosed) left Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader with an apparent injury, MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan reports.
After being bumped from the rotation, Strahm entered Saturday's afternoon game out of the bullpen for the first time since June 9, and left in the top of the fourth inning after recording three outs. There will be more information in the coming hours about Strahm's injury once the team announces his status.
